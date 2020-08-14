Doris Lucille Brown
09/11/1917 - 08/09/2020
Doris Brown, 102, passed away with family and her Pastor by her side August 9, 2020 in Colfax, Washington from a short illness. Doris was born in Twin Falls, Idaho September 11, 1917 to Charles and Mary Belle (Newbry) Shroll. When she was a baby, her parents and older sister moved to Nampa, Idaho. She was a devoted wife, mother, and had a special relationship with her grandchildren. Her kindness, special smile and giggle were loved by all she met. Her sisters, brother, nieces and nephews were very close and enjoyed being together.
Doris graduated from Nampa High School in 1936. She met Walton Brown (Missouri native) at the Nampa Fall Harvest Festival, they were married June 25, 1937 in Caldwell, Idaho. They lived and farmed south of Nampa where they raised their two children, Norma and Kenneth. Doris was a homemaker, always ready for company with a home cooked meal and clean house with pretty flowers in her yard. Her four grandchildren who lived close spent many treasured hours with her, and when her three grandchildren visited from Colfax, Washington it was a full house. She was a member of the Bennett Community Club, the Gem Sprouts RV Club and her and her husband enjoyed playing cards, square dancing and ballroom dancing. In retirement they traveled with friends and family in their motor home south in the winter months and all around the Northwest in the summer months.
Doris's husband passed away in 2004 and since then she has spent winters with her daughter and son-in-law in Colfax, Washington enjoying the grandchildren and their families. Doris made many trips with her daughter and husband in their RV during this time. The rest of the year she lived alone in Nampa with her grandchildren that lived close giving any assistance she needed. In June of 2019 she moved permanently to Colfax to live with her daughter.
Doris is survived by her daughter Norma (Bob) Schultz, Colfax, Washington; daughter-in-law Barbara (Joe Amos) Brown, Melba, Idaho; two sisters, Charlene Baltzor and Peggy Ady Suttle both of Nampa; grandchildren Greg (Chris) Schultz, Moscow, Idaho, Karen Schultz (Bill) Plum, Angela Brown (Rick) Lowe, Cyndee (Rick Childen) Brown, Boise, Idaho, Bryan (Amy) Brown, Boise and Robin (Harry Angus) Brown, Laytonville, California; 8 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, son Kenneth Brown, sisters Marie Weaver and Donna Dorsey and brother Willard Shroll.
Memorials can be sent to the Presbyterian Church in Nampa, 400 Lake Lowell Ave, 83686.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 15th, at 10:00 AM at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.