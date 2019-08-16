Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Birch Building, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
6111 Birch Lane
Nampa, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Birch Building, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
6111 Birch Lane
Nampa, ID
View Map
Doris Butler


1940 - 2019
Doris Butler Obituary
Doris Marie Butler
November 30, 1940 - August 13, 2019
Doris Marie Smith Butler was born on November 30, 1940 in Murray, Utah. She was the beloved daughter of Devar Bennett and Muriel James Smith. She passed away on the beautiful and sunny morning of August 13, 2019 while on her morning walk.
Doris gained her strong work ethic and sense of family responsibly as the oldest of 6 children while taking care of her younger siblings and working on the family dairy farm. She attended and graduated from Kuna High School (Idaho.) She fell in love with and married her eternal companion, Del Butler, on December 2, 1961. They shared 58 wonderful years together during which they raised 6 children (3 boys and 3 girls).
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Carol and Marilyn, and her great granddaughter, Lauren Marie Bisnett.
She is survived by her husband, Del Butler, her 3 sons, Tracey Butler, Brian Butler, and David Butler, her 3 daughters, Lorri Thomas, Wendi Erikson, and Steffani McGhie, and Robyn Theuer, a near adopted daughter who she loved and took into her home. She has 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Doris served faithfully as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints always sharing her testimony of Christ and love of God and Country. She has always been a selfless and sacrificing wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and champion of the downtrodden.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Birch Building, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 6111 Birch Lane, Nampa, Idaho 83687. A viewing and visitation will be held prior to the services in the relief society room from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. Burial will follow the services in the Kuna Cemetery. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019
