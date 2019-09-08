|
Doris Rae Davis
February 26, 1934 - September 1, 2019
Doris Rae Hawk Davis, 85, of Nampa, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019 in Boise, Idaho.
She was born on Feb 26, 1934 in Burley, ID to George W. and Mildred Elson Hawk. Upon graduation from Rupert High School in 1952, she attended a 3-year accelerated resident nursing program at St. Mark's Hospital and Nursing School in Salt Lake City, UT and obtained her Registered Nurse (R.N.) certification in 1955. She married her love Richard L. "Buck" Davis of Pocatello, ID in 1957, and in 2018 they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Doris was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, nana, and most recently great-nana who loved the Lord, her family, and this great country and the many precious freedoms we enjoy. She was the quintessential caregiver who surrounded her family and friends with a love that surpassed no other. There was always a delicious meal, clean house, and smile or laugh that came with wise advice no matter what the circumstances. She especially took joy in feeding her family (which they thoroughly enjoyed) making sure all the details were just right. She also enjoyed watching football and hockey on television and was able to verbally assist many successful plays and breakaways in a multitude of games.
During her 33-year nursing career, she worked as a surgical nurse in Pocatello, ID (Bannock Memorial Hospital) and Phoenix, AZ (Good Samaritan Hospital) and then as a floor nurse in Moscow, ID (Gritman Memorial Hospital) and Nampa, ID (Mercy Medical Center).
She was also an active member of P.E.O., and served as President of three P.E.O. chapters - one in Moscow, ID and two in Nampa, and had also helped to form a new, second chapter in Nampa. In 2018, she was recognized as a Golden member with 50 years of membership and service.
As a bilateral mastectomy survivor, Doris was also an active volunteer for many years with Reach to Recovery, an American Cancer Society program. This role fit well with her compassionate heart, as she was able to provide first-hand emotional support and up-to-date information to breast cancer patients and their families.
She is survived by her loving husband Richard L. "Buck" Davis, daughter Rennae Davis (Meridian, ID), son Mark Davis and daughter-in-law Jennifer Davis (Phoenix, AZ), daughter Janet Dukelow and son-in-law Bruce Dukelow (Eagle, ID), grandchildren Taylor Gauthier and her husband Alec Gauthier (Meridian, ID), Matthew, Jacob and Camilla Dukelow (Eagle, ID), Ryan and Stephanie Davis (Phoenix, AZ), great-grandson Liam Gauthier (Meridian, ID) and sister Alice Latta (Denver, CO).
Doris was predeceased by her father George Hawk, mother Mildred Hawk, brother Howard Hawk and sister-in-law Jenny Hawk, and sister Marilyn Landreth.
The family would like to thank Becky Stenkamp and the staff at Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care, Boise, ID for the loving care shown to Nana.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Alzheimer Idaho www.alzid.org or the West Valley Humane Society www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel where an online guestbook and full obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Your joy, love, laughter (and food) will be dearly missed and your memory will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019