Doris Nickel
1933 - 2020
Doris Elaine Nickel
January 16, 1933 - November 6, 2020
Doris Elaine Nickel, 87, of Caldwell, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital in Nampa.
Doris was born the oldest of 3 children, on January 16, 1933 in Broken Bow Nebraska, to Clifford and Opal Gebhart.
Doris was married to Leroy Nickel, and they welcomed 3 children. Carol Cole, Janice La Voy and Dennis Nickel. They were later divorced.
Doris was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to read. After working in food service for the Caldwell School district for 30 years, she enjoyed her retirement. She was an active member of the Caldwell Christian Church and enjoyed several memorable trips with fellow members of the congregation during her retirement.
Doris is survived by her two daughters Carol Cole and Janice La Voy, her grandchildren Lisa Kerstetter, Craig (Kelsea) Cole, Kristi (Jerry) Poindexter, great grandchildren Avree Kerstetter, Kaden and Kinlea Cole, Breanna (Corbin) Clifton and Caitlyn Roske, her sister Barbara (Don) Hunt as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Opal Gebhart, her sister Pearl Ann Haney, her son Dennis Nickel, Son-in-law Bruce Cole, and her Grandson-in-law Sean Kerstetter.
There will be celebration of life at a later time. In Lieu of flowers, please send any gifts or cards to the Coles at 12431 W Winton St, Boise, ID 83709.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
