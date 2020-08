Doris Elna Poulsen, 84, of Nampa, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, August 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 121 Canyon St, Nampa. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Wednesday, August 12, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa and again at the Church from 10 to 10:45 AM, Thursday, prior to the services. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com . 208-467-7300