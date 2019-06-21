Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Thompson Obituary
Doris Jane Thompson
August 16, 1939 - May 29, 2019
Doris Jane Thompson, 79, of Nampa, passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1939, in Alliance, Nebraska, to William P. Roberts and (Bea "Peggy") Willard Roberts. She passed away from small-cell lung cancer, spending her last days surrounded by family.
A celebration of Doris' life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 South Midland Blvd., Nampa, under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel. Memorial donations may be sent to the Nampa Senior Center, in care of Sam Atchley, Coordinator. For a more complete obituary, please see the Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel website at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now