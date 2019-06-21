|
Doris Jane Thompson
August 16, 1939 - May 29, 2019
Doris Jane Thompson, 79, of Nampa, passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1939, in Alliance, Nebraska, to William P. Roberts and (Bea "Peggy") Willard Roberts. She passed away from small-cell lung cancer, spending her last days surrounded by family.
A celebration of Doris' life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 South Midland Blvd., Nampa, under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel. Memorial donations may be sent to the Nampa Senior Center, in care of Sam Atchley, Coordinator. For a more complete obituary, please see the Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel website at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 21, 2019