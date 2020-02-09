|
Dorlene Marie Anderson
February 20, 1934 - January 24, 2020
Dorlene Marie Henning Anderson, age 85, Parma, ID, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Parma Living Center in Parma, Idaho. Dorlene was born February 20, 1934 in Cunningham, Kansas. She was the third of eleven children born to Leo & Bertha Thummel Henning. Her family moved to Pueblo, Colorado when she was a young child, then to Toppenish, Washington in 1945. She grew up on a farm milking cows, helping with household chores, and assisting her younger siblings. In high school she worked at the show theatre and attended high school through the 10th grade. She later married the love of her life, James "Bud" Anderson on August 18, 1952. Together they had two children, Susan Anderson and James Anderson. During their marriage they lived in Washington, California, and Idaho. They eventually landed in Parma, Idaho in 1980 and started their own full-time apiaries business. She and her husband supported several local community events and was a big fan of their community and loved their family very much.
Dorlene's interests included gardening, sewing, plastic canvas, traveling, going for drives in the country, but most of all spending time with her family and friends. She never knew a stranger.
Dorlene kept books and helped work bees for their honeybee business, Anderson Apiaries, for 30 years. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, where she served as a board member during the construction of the new church in Caldwell and helped with a variety of ministries in her church for many years.
Dorlene is survived by her children, Susan Anderson; James (Stacy) Anderson; grandchildren, Chester Conklin; Becky (Josh) Knott; Jamie (Jake) Davison; Skeeter (Jamie) Anderson; great grandchildren, KyliAnn Lowe; Chelsey (Bryce) Walker; Chase Knott; Sadie Conklin; Colton Davison; Abby Anderson; Laci Conklin and Tyler Davison. She is also survived by her siblings, Gerald (Joyce) Henning; Everett (Bev) Henning; LeRoy (Ann) Henning; Michael (Kris) Henning; Cathy (Scott) Jones; sister-in-law's, Judy E. Henning, Judy J. Henning and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her former husband James "Bud" Anderson, parents Leo and Bertha Henning; siblings Jean (Bob) Meyers; Ramona Thompson; Leo Henning; Jim Henning; Bertha Henning; and great-grandson Kameron Lowe.
Viewing will be held Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 5-8pm with a Catholic Rosary starting at 7pm. Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd. Caldwell, ID. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 10:30am. Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 W Linden St. Caldwell, ID. Followed by a graveside burial at the Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell. Please join us for lunch at the Catholic Church following the burial in honor of our loved one, Dorlene. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020