Dorothy I. 'Dottie' Anderson
November 10, 1922 - August 1, 2019
Dorothy Anderson was known as Dort, Dottie, Mom or Grandma to those who loved her. Her life began November 10, 1922 to William and Lucille Whyman in Ontario, Oregon. Dottie attended school in Ontario and there, met her future husband, Ben L. "Benji" Anderson. Ben enlisted in what was then known as the US Army Air Corp graduating from Aviation Cadet School in 1942 spending the WWII years as a pilot in the China-Burma-India Theater of Operations. Ben and Dottie married March 26, 1945 when Ben was on leave and the next day drove to their new military assignment in Great Falls, Montana. Receiving and Honorable Discharge in 1946, they moved to Eugene, Oregon, where Ben attended college, graduating with a Degree in Business and soon after, moved to Caldwell.
Daughters, Patricia "Patti" was born in 1949 and Janet in 1952. Ben and Dottie opened their career business establishing The Anderson Insurance Agency representing State Farm for 45 years where Dottie was the office manager. Both Pattie and Janet joined them working side by side in the family business for 30+ years. Dottie enjoyed her many years at Anderson Insurance where business acquaintances developed into lifetime friendships. She felt it an honor and pleasure to work on your behalf.
Dottie and Ben were married 52 years. Ben passed June 21, 1997. Years later, Dottie met Ward Stone, a wonderful man and companion of nearly 10 years. They took day trips often just seeing the sights of the area. He was a special and gentle man loved by our family.
Dottie was a member of the Caldwell United Methodist Church for 65 years. The last four years, residing at Touchmark, Meadow Lake Village in Meridian.
She had a deep love of family, cooking, gardening, animals, and stunning sunrises and sunsets. Remember her as a feisty redhead, determined to 'do it her way'. The family would like to thank Meadow Lake and Keystone Hospice for the respect and dignity Dottie received. She called you friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband Ben L. Anderson, daughter Patti Anderson Rector (Steven), and grandson Scott Steven Rector.
She is survived by her daughter Janet Anderson Biebl (Joe), granddaughter Jennifer Neil, son-in-law Steven Rector, grandson Ryan Rector (Lucy), granddaughter Kelsey Rector Ridgeway (Cory), granddaughter Andrea Biebl Mejia (Lahiri), and great-grandchildren William and Clarence Ridgeway and Lili, Rosa, and Marco Mejia.
Private services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery where Benji and Dort will be together again. Arrangements are under the care of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Dottie, please contact Indian Creek Veterinary Hospital, 215 S 45th Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605. Contributions will help those who need financial assistance providing care for their pets.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019