Dorothy Mae Duncan

Dorothy Mae (Ripley) Duncan, 84, of Nampa passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 of natural causes. She was born September 16, 1934 to James Coy and Mythel Pearl (Acree) Ripley in Geary, Oklahoma. She was born the first child of six siblings. Her growing up years were spent in Oklahoma, Texas and Tacoma, Washington. She attended high school in Tacoma, WA. She became a waitress and a cook and in her later years was a genealogy librarian.

At a dance in Tacoma she met the man of her dreams, Glen Wallace Duncan, Jr and they were married October 22, 1952. They were blessed with six children: Micheal, Lorna, Kenneth, Laura, Janene and Richard. They lived in various states including Washington, Oregon, Colorado, several towns in Montana and finally ending up in Idaho.

Dorothy was very active in the communities where she lived. She was involved with the Moose Lodge, Blue Birds, Brownies, Girl Scouts (leader) Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and a primary teacher. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved attending the LDS Temple. She loved dancing, music, swimming, family picnics at the park, and family vacations. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading books (love stories and westerns) bowling, fishing and archery and attending church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Rose Marie; daughter Lorna Gay Duncan; grandchildren: Chris Collyer, Kendra Lee Cody, Steffiney Tonya Cody, Ember Harris, Micheal Jacob Lachimieir, and Jason Kelly Lachimieir. She is survived by her husband Glen; Children: Micheal (Sherry) Duncan, Kenneth (Mary) Duncan, Laura (Bob) Abeary, Janene Finger and Richard (Corri) Duncan; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3305 W Kuna Rd in Kuna. A Viewing will be held at the church, Thursday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary