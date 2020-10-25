Dorothy Marie Reimann Hanson
October 28, 1924 - October 10, 2020
Dorothy Marie Hanson, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 10, 2020. She was born to William Homer Bumgarner and Anna Bertha Bumgarner in Geneva, Nebraska on October 28, 1924.
Dorothy graduated from Geneva High School in 1941 and started work at Bruning Air Force Base where she met and later married Lewis Reimann. They lived together in Bruning, Nebraska where they raised four children Judi, Louie, Trudy, and Henry. After the birth of their children, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho. Lew and Dorothy enjoyed their married years together raising children, gardening, and finding joy in the day-to-day.
Dorothy was blessed with three amazing husbands in life. After Lewis passed away from cancer, Dorothy married Carl. Together they spent weekends in Idaho City and took many trips to Yuma, Arizona. When Carl too was taken by cancer, she met Bob and they very much enjoyed cards, casinos (especially the penny slots) and entertaining guests with homemade bread and delicious meals.
The most traumatic event in Dorothy's life was the loss of her beloved son Louie. Dorothy was an amazing mother to all her children, but was even greater when it came to Louie, who was profoundly deaf. Dorothy was patient and loving and raised him to succeed despite his handicap. They shared a special bond and there is no doubt that they are reunited now, picking up right where they left off years ago.
Dorothy was a devoted, caring mother and had so much love for everyone she met. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, cooking extravagant meals, and winning competitive card games. She will be remembered for her teasing jokes, infectious laugh, and love for dangly earrings.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, loving husbands Lewis Reimann, Carl Norris, and Robert Hanson, son Lewis Reimann, brother Homer Bumgarner, and sisters Darlene Schropfer, Leona Deprez and Norma Eppler.
Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her children Judi Schmitt (Gary), Trudy Sasseen (David) and Henry Reimann; her sister, Delores Christensen; her grandchildren Douglas Schmitt (Amber), DeAne Blakley (Todd), Kara Kent (Mike), and Jerod Reimann; and her great grandchildren Micaela, Karina, and Garrett Schmitt and Taylor and Brock Blakley.
Friends are invited to celebrate Dorothy's life (on what would have been her 96th birthday) for a graveside service at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho on October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to enjoy a meal with your family or offer a memorial at your local church in Dorothy's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com