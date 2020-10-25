1/1
Dorothy Hanson
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Marie Reimann Hanson
October 28, 1924 - October 10, 2020
Dorothy Marie Hanson, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 10, 2020. She was born to William Homer Bumgarner and Anna Bertha Bumgarner in Geneva, Nebraska on October 28, 1924.
Dorothy graduated from Geneva High School in 1941 and started work at Bruning Air Force Base where she met and later married Lewis Reimann. They lived together in Bruning, Nebraska where they raised four children Judi, Louie, Trudy, and Henry. After the birth of their children, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho. Lew and Dorothy enjoyed their married years together raising children, gardening, and finding joy in the day-to-day.
Dorothy was blessed with three amazing husbands in life. After Lewis passed away from cancer, Dorothy married Carl. Together they spent weekends in Idaho City and took many trips to Yuma, Arizona. When Carl too was taken by cancer, she met Bob and they very much enjoyed cards, casinos (especially the penny slots) and entertaining guests with homemade bread and delicious meals.
The most traumatic event in Dorothy's life was the loss of her beloved son Louie. Dorothy was an amazing mother to all her children, but was even greater when it came to Louie, who was profoundly deaf. Dorothy was patient and loving and raised him to succeed despite his handicap. They shared a special bond and there is no doubt that they are reunited now, picking up right where they left off years ago.
Dorothy was a devoted, caring mother and had so much love for everyone she met. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, cooking extravagant meals, and winning competitive card games. She will be remembered for her teasing jokes, infectious laugh, and love for dangly earrings.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, loving husbands Lewis Reimann, Carl Norris, and Robert Hanson, son Lewis Reimann, brother Homer Bumgarner, and sisters Darlene Schropfer, Leona Deprez and Norma Eppler.
Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her children Judi Schmitt (Gary), Trudy Sasseen (David) and Henry Reimann; her sister, Delores Christensen; her grandchildren Douglas Schmitt (Amber), DeAne Blakley (Todd), Kara Kent (Mike), and Jerod Reimann; and her great grandchildren Micaela, Karina, and Garrett Schmitt and Taylor and Brock Blakley.
Friends are invited to celebrate Dorothy's life (on what would have been her 96th birthday) for a graveside service at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho on October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to enjoy a meal with your family or offer a memorial at your local church in Dorothy's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved