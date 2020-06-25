Dorothy Johnson
Dorothy May Pettijohn Johnson
Dorothy May Pettijohn Johnson passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her son's home in Pleasant Grove, Utah at the age of 93. She was born March 22, 1927 in Melba, Idaho to Ross and Hilda (Moore) Pettijohn, and after graduating from Melba High School, she attended business college in Spokane, Washington. Later, at BYU, a Chicago roommate invited her to come to the "Windy City" where she worked for a time as a secretary. In 1952, she applied for work with the United States Information Agency, and served as a secretary in the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India for two years. After returning to America, she again attended BYU in Provo, Utah in 1955-6, earning a degree in education. Doro then taught high school in Red Bluff, California where she met and married Harlan Johnson. They had a family of four children; Harlan Ross (Cindy), Kristen Jill (Russell) Reilly, Erik Ames (Wendy), and Heidie Ann Johnson. The family resided in Burnsville, Minnesota, where she opened and operated an antique store for several years. She and Harlan were later divorced. Doro enjoyed many trips abroad, including a month-long excursion in 1996 with her two sisters, Martha and Ann, covering seven countries in Europe. She is survived by all of her children; numerous grand- and great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Ann Pettijohn Tomlinson of Nampa and Victor Pettijohn of North Bend, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at 4 PM, Monday, June 29 at the Melba Cemetery, Baseline Rd in Melba, Idaho. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Melba Cemetery
