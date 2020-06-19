Dorothy McMillan

Dorothy E McMillan
December 21, 1933 - June 15, 2020
Dorothy E McMillan passed away peacefully on Monday June 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Dorothy previously resided in California and Maui and loved the ocean. She was loved and will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Aloha Nan!
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.