Dorothy May "Sookie" Prescott

September 1, 1929 - June 25, 2019

Dorothy May "Sookie" Prescott, 89, of Nampa, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, July 8 at the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Sookie was born September 1, 1929, in Mellette County, South Dakota to Juanita Bernadine Johnson Young and Walter Kenneth Young. She was the youngest of 3 daughters. Sookie lived in South Dakota until she moved to Idaho where she attended Marsing schools, graduating in 1948.

She met her future husband, John, while he was serving as Marsing Chief of Police. They were married in Winnemucca, Nevada, on September 11, 1948. She worked at the Marsing Drug Store, Falens Fruit Ranch on Sunny Slope, and Consumers Market in Nampa for 18 years. They moved from Marsing to Nampa and lived in the same house for 65 years. She was a member of the Marsing Lions Club and volunteered at Mercy North. She enjoyed raising canaries, gardening, growing flowers, cooking, and loved the color red.

Sookie is survived by her son Richard (Julie) Prescott; a daughter Jackie (Russ Sperry), all of Nampa; two nieces Wanita Miyamura of Boise and Jewel Fouts of Caldwell; grandson Rick Prescott (and sons Hunter and Jackson); grand-nieces Malia Miyamura-Heuman (and family Zach, Kaiya, and Jax) and Maile Miyamura; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, and her sisters Wanita (Julio) Churruca and LouAnn (Howard) Grimme.

Memorials are suggested to the Marsing Disaster Auction (PO Box 493 Marsing 83639) or the Marsing Lions Club (PO Box 1034 Marsing 83639). Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 5, 2019