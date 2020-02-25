|
Dorothy L. Stansell
November 25, 1921 - February 19, 2020
Dorothy Westby Stansell, 98 went to be with the Lord on Feb 19, 2020 in Albany, OR.
Dorothy was born on Nov 25th 1921 in Shevlin, MN. She was the oldest of 9 children born to Rev Floyd and Luella (Gordon) Fradenburgh.
She attended schools in Shevlin, MN, Staples, MN, and Grantsburgh, WI, and graduated from Nevis High School in 1939.
Dorothy married Gaylord Westby on June 6, 1942and settled in Nevis, MN, where they raised 6 children.
Gaylord died in 1961 and in 1966 Dorothy moved to Homedale, ID. She married Edwin Stansell in 1967. They were married for 40 years.
Dorothy kept busy as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing.
She was an active member at Homedale Friends Church where she taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the choir, and played piano & organ.
She moved to assisted living in Oregon in 2012.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Lauren Westby, Albany OR; Gloria ( Ron ) Chell, Frederick WI; Dean (Mary Beth ) Westby, Park Rapids MN; Dale (Trude) Westby, Park Rapids MN; Kathy (Duane) Williams, Albany OR; and Linda (Michael) LeClair, Carlton OR; Step-children: Keith Stansell, Homedale, ID; Ron (Carolyn) Stansell, Newberg OR; Larry (Tonija) Stansell, Homedale ID; Maxine (Tim) Jenkins, Seattle WA; Sisters Elaine (Wes) Case, Bend OR; Marilyn (Jay) Graba, Mesa AZ; and Mary Ellen Nelson, Coeur d'Alene, ID.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gaylord Westby, husband Edwin Stansell, Step-son Glen Stansell, brother Floyd "Bud" Fradenburgh, and sisters Darlene Warren, Phyllis Hopster, Gail Stenbro, and Norma English.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Marsing Homdedale Cemetery. Friends can share a memory of Dorothy at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020