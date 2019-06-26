Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Mallea Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Mallea

1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Douglas Lee Mallea

March 13, 1953 - June 19, 2019

Doug was born in Nampa, Idaho on Friday March 13, 1953 a day before my first birthday. Mom told me he was my birthday present. We pretty much grew up as twins and did everything together. Our parents sacrificed so we could join the Broadmore Country Club in Nampa where our love for golf has lasted a lifetime. Doug and I would each get the same present which was identical to the other every Christmas Doug's gift never lasted as long as mine. He could never figure out why his broke first all the time. We had our tonsils out together, took piano lessons, and dance lessons where Doug excelled between the two of us. Doug told me of a time in his 40's where he taught his burly social buddies how to "Pick up hop down shuffle ball change" (tap dance) around a campfire. Doug auditioned one time for the Lawrence Welk show with his accordion. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1971. Doug worked for Idaho Concrete out of Caldwell, Id., then installed alarms, was a bartender, was an assistant golf pro at Kimberland Meadows now Meadowcreek in New Meadows and retired from Clearwater Concrete out of McCall, Id. He married Kathy Bolepue from New Meadows and gained a daughter Nikki Anderson (Jason).He became Papa to Leah and Logan who he enjoyed and played with. Doug and Kathy enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushrooming, picking huckleberries and the pantry and freezer was always full and given to us city slickers. They enjoyed cards, games, deep sea fishing at the Oregon Coast and camping. Doug was a generous man who gave to those in need even when he lacked. Doug always had a kind and childlike heart and could tell you about any movie word by word which was longer than the movie itself. Games always had antics and songs that prolonged playing time. Doug was truly the best birthday present one could receive and was loved and treasured by all who knew him. Doug is survived by his loving wife Kathy, daughter Nikki and family, Jake his buddy, second beloved father Gene Ihli (Donna), sisters Vicki Mallea and Robyn Bulen; Bambi Mallea Jensen (Jeffrey) and daughter Ashley Wackerli (Landon), and sons Zach, Brandon. and A.J. Sedillo and Angela Mallea Hunsberger (Deron) and daughters Amaya and Kirsten: Aunts and an Uncle, and many cousins. Doug joins his parents Angel James Mallea and Caroline Ann Ihli, grandparents, Aunts and Uncles and cousins and his best friend Shadow. We love and miss you Doug and thank you for being our brother aka present. As per his wishes there will be no services. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 26, 2019