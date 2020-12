Douglas Meyer Norman, 85, of Caldwell formerly of Middleton, died November 30, 2020. A visitation and viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel starting at 12:00 Noon until 1:00 P.M. followed by a graveside service at 2:00 P.M. at the Middleton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171