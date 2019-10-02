|
|
Douglas Eugene Peterson
June 29, 1951 - September 1, 2019
Douglas Eugene "Pete" Peterson was born June 29, 1951, 8 minutes after his sister, and the youngest of five children of Wendell Peterson and Jean Thomson Peterson. He was born in Lewiston and attended schools there, graduating from LHS in 1969, where he was a member of the cheer squad. He proudly served in and was honorably discharged from the US Army. He worked briefly for the Idaho Park Service where he garnered the nickname "Ranger Doug" which would stay with him the rest of his life. Doug also worked for Gabby Farms before attending ISU where he received his Associate's degree in Airframes and Powerplants (A & P) Mechanics. Doug worked in the aviation industry from his home base in Nampa, Idaho, until retirement. During that time he met and married Judy Kerner Kautz in 1994. Doug and Judy celebrated their 25th anniversary in August of this year.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dean Peterson, and his brother-in-law Randy Storey. He is survived by his wife Judy, his stepdaughter Tracy (Brian) Goedhart, and grandchildren Crace and Kara Goedhart, of Clarkston, Washington. He is also survived by his brother Phil Peterson (Pam) of Nampa, his sister Wendy (Bill) Armstrong of Pocatello and his sister Darlene Storey of Lewiston.
Doug left this world September 1, 2019, with his wife Judy at his side. His ashes will be spread at a later date in a private family ceremony. Ranger Doug's storytelling was legendary at family and friend gatherings, and his passing leaves a void where that laughter would have been.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019