1/1
Douglas Prickett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Allen Prickett
Douglas Allen Prickett, of Nampa Idaho went home to be with his Lord and Savior October 5, 2020, after a sudden aortic dissection.
Doug was born in Nampa Idaho, to Vera and Allen. His family moved to Oregon when he was a teenager. After high school he joined the US Navy and served 3 years.
When he was 22 he met his bride, the love of his life Margie, they married on April 12, 1984 in Canyon County. They have two sons, Kenny and Tony Prickett. They built their life in Nampa, where he has worked many jobs but one he took the most pride in was the Canyon County Sheriff's Department. In 2004, he joined the Idaho Army National Guard. Doug proudly served two tours for the army in Iraq Operation Iraqi Freedom III and Operation New Dawn. He retired from the Military in May of 2019.
He was a friend to all he met, and was a stranger to no one. He loved his family and friends passionately and fiercely. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Papa and El Padre.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother Vera, and his Father Allen. He is survived by his Bride Margie, Sons Kenny (Staci), Tony (Shallan), his Step-Father Bob Miller, his two sisters, Susan (Scott) Drennan, and Cathy (Bert) Kirby; Grandchildren Khia, Abigail, Noah, Ashlee, Brooklynn, and Kylan, Great Grandchildren Neo, and Austyn. As well as many cherished Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave South, Nampa, on Friday October 16th from 5:00 - 8:00, with the funeral service to follow on Saturday, October 17th at 11:00 am. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be by invitation only, however we would invite all to attend via live-stream, available at https://www.alsippersons.com/tributes/Douglas-Prickett. Flowers for the service can be sent to the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
via live-stream
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Connie Sharp I just heard about Doug
I'm so sorry call me anytime. Love you guys
Connie Sharp
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved