Douglas Stan Sower
September 6, 1957 - September 30, 2019
Douglas (Doug) Stan Sower passed away on September 30, 2019, surrounded by many of his loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer.
Doug was born September 6, 1957, to Stanley Sower and Myrna Sower Caron. He was later joined by two sisters, Shelley and Lisa.
He graduated from Payette High School in 1975, where he enjoyed playing football. Doug went on to attend The College of Idaho following in the footsteps of many generations of the Sower family.
Following the death of Doug's dad, his mom Myrna married Bill Caron. Similar to the popular TV show, the Sower/Caron version of the Brady Bunch was formed and Doug acquired four more siblings, Terri, Steve, Billy, and Vicki.
Doug met and married the love of his life, Terry Kelso, on June 21, 1980. His other two loves arrived a little later-Daughters Tiffany in 1985 and Ashli in 1986. The third generation of Doug's lovely ladies (granddaughter Averi) is due in December.
He was the #1 supporter of all of Tiffany's and Ashli's interests-dance recitals, various sporting events, etc. He never missed a game or event and the girls could always hear him cheering for them in the stands.
Doug was an enthusiast of all types of music. He attended as many concerts as he could and particularly enjoyed sharing those events surrounded by his family and friends.
Doug was also a huge sports fan. BSU football was one of his biggest passions. He was a season ticket holder and has been attending Bronco home games for more than thirty years. He took that love on the road, traveling to many out-of-state games in which many great road trip memories were made.
Doug was quick-witted, funny, had the warmest smile and the most genuine laugh. He was a very kind man who made everyone feel welcome and special without a word, by graciously helping out and taking care of others.
During his career, Doug worked in retail sales for a number of years. He later went to work at Micron, managed Caron Pump Co., and recently was working for Dealer's Auto Auction.
Doug is survived by his wife Terry (Kelso); daughters Tiffany (Zack) White and Ashli Sower; sisters Terri (Joe) Miller; Lisa (Dave) Farris; Vicki (Dave) Walsh; and brother Bill Caron; mother-in-law and father-in-law Lindy and Evelyn Dentinger; and sister-in-law Brenda Femrite. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, Terry's immediate and extended family which he considered his own.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shelley, brother Steve and brother-in-law Bill Murdock.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Karcher Church of the Nazarene, 2515 W. Karcher Road, Nampa, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019