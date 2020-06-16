Dr.Matthew Wilkerson
Dr.Matthew Frank Wilkerson
February 7, 1960 - Friday, June 5, 2020
Dr. Matthew Frank Wilkerson passed peacefully June 5, 2020 in Boise. He was born Feb. 7, 1960 in Fresno, California. Matt graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1978. He was an outstanding basketball player and was named to the Oregon State All Star Basketball Team in 1978. He continued his love for basketball and played on a scholarship at Boise State University. In 1980 his basketball career ended when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He graduated from BSU in 1982. After working various jobs, he continued his education receiving his masters and doctorate from University of Idaho in 1999. Until his retirement, he was a professor at BSU teaching statistics .
Matt loved spending time outdoors. His special interests and activities centered around hunting, fishing (on Vancouver Island), 4-wheeling, rock hounding and traveling. He often shared these activities with family and friends.
Matt is survived by his parents, Felix and Carolyn Wilkerson (Sweet Home, Ore.), daughter, Monique Wilkerson (Boise), son, Benjamin Wilkerson (Boise), granddaughter, Rebecca Wilkerson (Kuna), sister, Mishell Swartwout (Grants Pass, Ore), brother, Michael Wilkerson (Sweet Home, Ore.) A celebration of his life was held at the home of his aunt and uncle, Mel and Cathie Slocum of Meridian, ID.
There will be no services and his ashes will be placed in the family plot in Sweet Home, Ore. If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors.
Matt is greatly missed by his family and friends, but they are comforted by knowing he is now pain free in a better place.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
