Dwayne E VanDenBerg

December 2, 1931 - April 10, 2019

Dwayne E. VanDenBerg, 87, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of April 10, 2019 while in hospice care.

Dwayne was born to Marion and Fern (DeGeest) VanDenBerg on December 2, 1931 in St. Lawrence, South Dakota. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse near Ree Heights, South Dakota and graduated from Ree Heights High School in 1949.

He met Janice (Jan) Saunders in Sandpoint, Idaho through a cousin and they were soon married on August 17th, 1953. The young couple moved to South Dakota for a short time before relocating to Denver, Colorado to start a family in 1957. Dwayne and Jan were blessed with 4 children while living in the Denver area.

In 1971 the family relocated to Middleton, Idaho where Dwayne and Jan have since resided. Dwayne worked at Aluma-Glass Industries for 25 years as a foreman and supervisor until his retirement in 1996.

Dwayne's loves his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, the outdoors, fishing and bowling.

Dwayne is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jan and his 4 children; Julie Read of Middleton, Dianne Glover of Middleton, Michael (Codi) VanDenBerg of Nampa and Denise (Sterling) Mathis of Middleton; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Ron (Vickie) VanDenBerg of Highmore, South Dakota and Rex (Cathy) VanDenBerg of Santa Maria, California and one sister, Arla Seachris of Thornton, Colorado and his dear brother-in-law Lane Ziegler of South Dakota; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Fern, a sister Joyce (Lane) Ziegler, and brother-in-law Roy Seachris.

Graveside services will be conducted by Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, Idaho on April 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Middleton Cemetery 23660 Cemetery Rd, Middleton, ID. A celebration of his life is to follow at Middleton United Methodist Church 104 E. Main Street in Middleton.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations to be made in his name to the of Utah and Idaho at 3707 N. Canyon Rd., Suite 1-D, Provo, Utah 84604 (or go to NFK.org and follow the links). Memories of Dwayne can be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary