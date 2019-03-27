Dwight William "Bill" Kinney

Novembe 30, 1944 - February 26, 2019

Dwight William "Bill" Kinney, 74, of Caldwell, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lenity Senior Living. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday March 30, 2019 at Calvary Chapel 911 Everett St. Caldwell.

Bill was born in Pendleton, Oregon on November 30, 1944. The son of Dwight and Betty Kinney. He attended school in Caldwell, ID. Graduating in 1964.

He worked many jobs including Caxton Printers, truck driver for Security, and at the Co-op. He also ran Greatwestern Pizza, but his favorite was D and B Supply where he spent 21 and a half years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years Sandy Kinney; two children Tammy (John) Adkins of Caldwell, ID and Danny (Colleen) Kinney of Caldwell, ID; five grandchildren, Heather Troughton, Toni Adkins, Tiffany Gratteau, Tyler Moore and Toby Moore; four great grandchildren, Bristol Ozuna, Tyler Gratteau, Theodore Moore and Levi Moore; a sister Sheryl (Ray) Sandy of Pateros, WA. two brothers, Mike (Kathy) Kinney of Caldwell, ID and Don (Cathy) Kinney of Dixon, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

We would like to thank Flahiff Funeral Chapel and Crematory for all their help. You will live in our hearts forever. We love and miss you. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary