Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Chapel
911 Everett St.
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Kinney


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dwight Kinney Obituary
Dwight William "Bill" Kinney
Novembe 30, 1944 - February 26, 2019
Dwight William "Bill" Kinney, 74, of Caldwell, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lenity Senior Living. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday March 30, 2019 at Calvary Chapel 911 Everett St. Caldwell.
Bill was born in Pendleton, Oregon on November 30, 1944. The son of Dwight and Betty Kinney. He attended school in Caldwell, ID. Graduating in 1964.
He worked many jobs including Caxton Printers, truck driver for Security, and at the Co-op. He also ran Greatwestern Pizza, but his favorite was D and B Supply where he spent 21 and a half years.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years Sandy Kinney; two children Tammy (John) Adkins of Caldwell, ID and Danny (Colleen) Kinney of Caldwell, ID; five grandchildren, Heather Troughton, Toni Adkins, Tiffany Gratteau, Tyler Moore and Toby Moore; four great grandchildren, Bristol Ozuna, Tyler Gratteau, Theodore Moore and Levi Moore; a sister Sheryl (Ray) Sandy of Pateros, WA. two brothers, Mike (Kathy) Kinney of Caldwell, ID and Don (Cathy) Kinney of Dixon, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
We would like to thank Flahiff Funeral Chapel and Crematory for all their help. You will live in our hearts forever. We love and miss you.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now