Earl Michie King

Nov 29, 1931 - June 30, 2020

Earl Michie King, known by his many friends as "Michie," completed his 88-year journey through life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. His long battle with cancer ended in Caldwell, Idaho, surrounded by his loving family. He was a businessman and community leader in Canyon County, Idaho and Bremerton, Washington.

Michie King was the youngest of four children born to Elijah and Jenny King. Although he was born in Corinth, Mississippi, he considered Caldwell home for most of his life. He joined the U.S Army as soon as he was old enough to enlist. After his time in the service, Michie met the love of his life, Lois. They were married for 65 incredible years.

He and Lois raised three children in Bremerton, Washington before returning to Idaho. Michie's public service, beyond the military, included time as the president of the Washington State Tow Truck Association, president of the Washington State Ambulance Association, and Chief Deputy Sheriff of Canyon County under Sheriff George Nurse.

The world will remember Michie King as a self-made man, tenacious leader, considerate boss, brilliant businessman, and compassionate soul. His absence will be felt by the many lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Lois, his son, Eddie, his daughter, Rhonda, and his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He joins his daughter, Eloise, his sisters, Earlene and Florene, his brother Elmer, and his parents in eternal slumber.

His life will be remembered at the Dakan Funeral Chapel on July 10th at 11am for anyone wishing to pay their respects. There will not be a graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Luke's Hospice who did an amazing job guiding the family through the last year.





