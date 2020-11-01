Ed Clark

Ed Clark, 82, passed away at home on October 5, 2020. He was born in a small town south of St. Louis, MO. After high school, he married his childhood sweetheart then moved to Idaho where he began a 42-yr career with Union Pacific RR. Ed was a gifted athlete & outdoorsman, a devoted husband & father, a loyal employee and good provider for his family - truly a self made man. He began his career washing box cars and progressed in the UPRR organization, retiring as a manager. Ed was a man of few words, but of great depth & wisdom. He lived life guided by deeply held values: loyalty, integrity, fairness, independence, responsibility and respect. He had a kind & generous heart that lay just under a strong & resilient exterior. Ed was a straight-shooter with little tolerance for untruths or game-playing. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of FreeMasonry, Valley of Boise, and the Portneuf Masonic Lodge No.18 in Pocatello, ID. He loved the outdoors, especially camping, hunting and fishing. Ed fell in love with the game of golf. He was active in the Centennial Men's Golf Association for many years, carding 2 par rounds before retiring from the game 5 years ago. Ed was a gifted teacher and mentor, whether on the job or assisting others with golf, outdoor skills, wood working, or troubleshooting mechanical or electrical issues. He truly enjoyed helping others. Ed was preceded in death by Jenny, his beloved wife of 60 years. Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl & Jill; granddaughters Amanda & Rebecca; great-granddaughter Phoenix, and brother Gail. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Treasure Valley Hospice for their exceptional service, compassion, and commitment to treating Ed like a member of their family. TVH - you were a blessing to us.





