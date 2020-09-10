Edith Coy Abbott
Edith Coy Abbott, 81, of Nampa, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Funeral services (limited participation due to Covid-19) will be held for family members and those receiving special invitations on Friday, September 11 at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 11288 Roosevelt Ave, Nampa, Idaho. Burial will follow in the Kuna Cemetery. A viewing, open to all, will be held Thursday, September 10 from 6-8:30 PM at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa and again on Friday, the 11 at The Church from 9-9:30 AM prior to the services. We request visitors wear masks and be mindful of recommended social distancing measures. Services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To express condolences or to get a link to where you may be able to watch the services please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Coy was born August 3, 1939, in Nibley, Utah to Myrl Jessop and Edith Smith Leishman Anderson. Their family moved to Idaho in 1949 where she attended school in Kuna and met her husband, David M. Abbott. They were married for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 23, 1960. Together they raised five children: Brent, Jeff, Lisa, Nikki, and Todd. They have been blessed with 16 grandchildren who love her very much and an ever-growing number of great-grandchildren who adore her dearly.
Coy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; her son, Brent; and her grandson, Toran. She is survived by her remaining children: (Laura) Abbott, Jeff and (Karen) Abbott, Lisa Abbott, Nikki Abbott, Todd and (Ashley) Abbott; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings: Faye, Vickie, Gene, and Cindy; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many wonderful friends.