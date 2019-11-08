|
Edith I Kennedy
4/5/1927 - 10/6/2019
Edie was born April 5, 1927 in Gotha, Germany, the daughter of Paul and Ella Schreier. She spent many of her younger years in Thuringen, the green heart of Germany, and later in 1952 moved to Norway. She came to the United States in 1955 and proudly became a U. S. naturalized citizen in 1956.
Edie was a true modern-day Renaissance Woman with interest and proficiency in many areas of life.
Profession: 40 years as a dedicated employee of Idaho Power. She joined as a photo lab assistant in 1967, a clerk in 1968, was advanced to accountant in 1979 and later designated a Reconciliation Specialist up to retirement. After retirement she returned to Idaho Power to see friends and work part time in the company cafeteria.
Culture: Edie was a painter, sketch artist, actress, singer and world traveler who loved to "cruise" the seven seas.
Sports: She loved anything to do with sports and demonstrated it as an Idaho tennis referee and player, champion bowler, snow ski instructor, golfer, swimmer, and track and field enthusiast.
Community Involvement: She was an active member of the German-American Edelweiss Club, Bridge Club, Happy Hoofers, Boise Racquet and Swim Club, Boise YMCA, Warm Springs Ladies Golf Association, and Idaho Power Bowling Team. She competed for many years in the Idaho Senior Games and won dozens of medals in a variety of events. She also had a soft spot in her heart for animals and people and was an avid supporter of the Idaho Humane Shelter and Boise Rescue Mission.
Edie will be missed by her family and friends and remembered for her endearing approach to life - "Be fearless, always move forward and thank God for every step."
Survivors include her brother Wolfgang Schreier, brother Peter Schreier and his wife Doris Schreier and numerous nieces and nephews, all living in Germany.
A special thank you to the staff at Multi-care Home Services and St. Alphonsus Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care of Edie.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019