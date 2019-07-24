Edith Fern Dennis Koch

April 29, 1922 - July 19, 2019

Edith Fern Dennis Koch, 97, peacefully entered Heaven's gate on July 19, 2019 in Caldwell, Idaho. She was born in Chicag, Wisconsin on April 29, 1922 to George and Ida Catherine Dennis. Her mother died a few weeks after her birth and her Aunt Sarah graciously took her into her home. Mom had good memories of her time with her aunt. Sadly, Aunt Sarah died when mom was five years old and she was shuffled through several family members including some time with her dad. At the age of nine, mom was taken in by relatives Elwin and Bertha Dayton. She attended school until eighth grade and was responsible for most of the household chores because Bertha was ill with tuberculosis. They moved to Lebanon, Oregon when mom was about 15 years old and then to Bend, Oregon about a year later. Dad, Glenn Koch, lived across the alley and his sister, Ardelle, became mom's best friend. Mom and dad dated a few times but it wasn't until after dad returned from his WWII service in Europe that they were engaged and married on October 9, 1946 in Cheney, Washington. They enjoyed 72 years of faithful and blissful marriage. Four children blessed their home and they raised their family in Portland, Oregon.

Later they moved to Mulino, Oregon and then Oregon City, Oregon. Dad and Mom enjoyed traveling in their motor home and spent several winters in Arizona making some very special friends. The last two years were spent in Caldwell, Idaho near their two daughters.

Mom had such a quiet, gentle spirit and devoted her life to the happiness of her husband and children.

Edith is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Glenn, her children, Ronald (Zenda) Koch of Oregon City, Oregon, Larry (Bonnie) Koch of Milwaukie, Oregon, Sharlene (Jack) Duerksen of Greenleaf, Idaho, Marilyn (Randy) Jahn of Greenleaf, Idaho, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many extended family members.

Her family would like to especially acknowledge the genuine and compassionate care of the staff at Lenity Assisted Living and Horizon Hospice.

There will be a memorial service for mom at Lenity Assisted Living in Caldwell, Idaho on Friday, July 26th at 2:00 PM.

At mom and dad's request, we will also have a celebration service later in the Oregon City area after, in God's timing, when dad joins mom and they will be buried together at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 24, 2019