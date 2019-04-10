Services Memorial service 2:00 PM Nampa East Stake Center 3904 E. Greenhurst Road View Map Resources More Obituaries for Edith Loosli Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edith Loosli

Edith M Loosli

August 23, 1927 - March 16, 2019

Edith M. Loosli, 91 ½, of Tonopah, Nevada, passed away March 16, 2019, at home surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law, and other loved ones. Graveside services for immediate family were on March 23, 2019 in Beryl, Utah.

Edith was born August 23, 1927 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada to Leslie Woolley Coombs and Sarah Agnes Tanner Coombs. She was one of five children. In 1935, the family moved back to the States settling in Western Idaho. During her teenage years, her family moved to Sugar-Salem, Idaho where she graduated High School. She attended Rick's College in Rexburg, Idaho, graduating May 26, 1947 with a teaching degree. She taught grades 1-8 in Marsing, Idaho.

During the summer of 1952, Edith worked at Cougar Mountain Lodge in Smith's Ferry, Idaho. Her boss set her up on a date with Deloy Loosli. Deloy took her fishing and made her put the worm on her own hook. It must have worked because they were married at the LDS Chapel in Homedale, Idaho just a few months later. They continued to live in Smith's Ferry until they moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1955.

Soon after they moved, Edith began working at the Dairy Queen and continued working there until 1975. In 1976, she started working at Selkirk Metalbestos making chimney pipe and eventually moved to the shipping department. She retired there in 1992 at age 65.

Edith held many church callings. She served in the Stake MIA as a counselor and loved working with the youth. The Roadshows were her favorite; she loved the songs, dancing and helping to make the props. Singing in the choir was something else she loved to do. A few years later, she served as the ward librarian; a calling that lasted for 29 years.

Always wanting to be a mother, Edith loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews. After waiting 18 years, Deloy and Edith were blessed with a baby girl in 1970. Edith and Ann were inseparable. They would go to Relief Society Homemaking together and Edith would take Ann to all kinds of social functions as her date. They enjoyed making cookies, Velveeta fudge and caramel apples together. Halloween was a big family celebration for Orville & Llewellyn Loosli. Edith made a pocket skirt where she would put treats for the kids who performed a trick for her and wore it each Halloween. She also loved reading LDS romance novels and church history fiction. She devoured "The Work and The Glory" series by Lund. Her talents were sewing, crochet, cooking and teaching.

Edith is a woman who loved unconditionally and touched the hearts of many. Her last days in life were spent reminiscing about those she loved.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Ann (Dan) Hatch of Tonopah, NV; sister, LeVaun Mickelsen of Idaho Falls, ID; brother Frank (Wenona) Coombs of Emmett, ID; grandchildren Nicole Nadeau of Earth; Michael Nadeau of Kuna, ID; Jason Hatch of Boise, ID; Danielle Hatch of Tonopah, NV; Atrayu Pickering and Akeema Pickering of Tonopah, NV and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers.

There will be a potluck memorial service on Saturday, April 13th at the Nampa East Stake Center at 3904 E. Greenhurst Road from Noon to 2 PM.