Edna Bethel Obituary
Edna Bethel
June 29, 1931 - July 26, 2019
Edna Bethel was born Jun 29, 1931 and died July 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the fourth child of eight born to Allen and Hazel Thomas Green in Caldwell, Idaho.
Edna attended Caldwell schools. She married Ross Bethel on July 3, 1953. Together they raised five children: Connie Richardson of Nampa; Steve (Liz) Bethel of New York; Wesley Bethel of Caldwell; Scott (Andrea) Bethel of Missouri and Tim Bethel of Caldwell.
Edna worked in various jobs over the years before going to work for J.R. Simplot where she worked for 20 years, retiring in 1998.
Edna is survived by her children, 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 sisters, Fern (Guy) Miller of Boise and Elnora Gess of Joplin, Missouri, and lots of nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 brothers - Allen, Delbert and Clarence Green and 2 sisters - Betty Landauer and Helen Tresemer.
Interred August 2nd, Canyon Hill Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
