Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Eduardo Berrelez III Obituary
Eduardo Berrelez, III
January 13, 1956 - December 23, 2018
Eduardo Berrelez, III, 62 years old went to be home with the Lord on December 23, 2018. He died of natural causes and complications from polio. His friends knew him as Ed or Eddy, but to his family, they called him Jr.
Ed and his twin brother, Juan Jose, were born on January 13, 1956 in Nampa, Idaho, to Eduardo and Alicia Berrelez. Ed was infected with the polio virus when he was an infant, which caused him to live a life filled with daily challenges. However, he attended schools in Nampa and then continued his education at Washington State University, where he learned software programming. He was employed with the Hewlett-Packard Company and retired after 20 years.
He loved to fish, travel, and to spend time with family at barbecues. He loved his family and always greeted them with a smile on his face and ready to tell jokes.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, sister - Leonor DeHoyos, brother - Edward Berrelez, II, and brother-in-law - Mike Mora, Nephew Paul Castillo, and great Nephew Lucas Berrelez.
He is survived by his brothers, Juan (Darlene) Berrelez of Caldwell, Tony Berrelez of Nampa, Julio (Ruth) Berrelez of Nampa, Moses (Dianna) Berrelez of Colorado. Sisters - Frances Castillo of Caldwell, Mary (Larry) Parker, Margie Berrelez of Nampa, and Angie B. Mora of Idaho Falls.
Graveside service will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mount Calvary Cemetery. South Powerline Rd. Nampa, ID Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 18, 2019
