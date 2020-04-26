|
Edward Barry Asmus
January 18, 1942 - March 30, 2020
Edward "Barry" Asmus passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born on January 18, 1942, in Brush, Colorado, he was the son of the late Edward and Esther Asmus. He attended Fort Morgan High School and went on to study Economics at Colorado State University before earning his PhD in Economics at Montana State University.
In 1983, while a professor of Economics at Boise State University, Barry found his calling as a Professional Speaker as a replacement for Alan Greenspan at an American Bankers Association Convention in Hawaii. Thus began a thirty-five year career speaking on Economics and the Free Market that would take him around the globe. He later joined the National Center for Policy Analysis as a Senior Economist. Barry co-hosted a national syndicated radio show called Perspective on the Economy and testified about tax reform before the House Committee on Ways and Means. He was also nominated for an H.L. Mencken Award for a co-authored book, Crossroads: The Great American Experiment.
During the last decade of this career, Barry co-authored a book with his friend, Wayne Grudem entitled, The Poverty of Nations: A Sustainable Solution. The book received much critical acclaim in economic and theological circles. Barry and Wayne traveled to many cities and countries holding presentations and discussions on the merits of their book. This book would also bring Barry back to the classrooms of Arizona Christian University and Grand Canyon University to teach and mentor students.
Barry became a Christian at a young age. In 1971, he started Boise Young Life with two other couples and later served as an Elder at Treasure Valley Bible Church. One of his favorite summer activities was taking high school kids to Young Life camps. In 1983, Barry moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona. He and his wife, Mandy, immediately joined Scottsdale Bible Church and he went on to teach an Adult Sunday School Class and serve as an elder for many years. Barry volunteered on the Scottsdale Young Life Committee and would later serve on the Young Life National Board of Trustees.
Barry will forever be remembered for his enthusiasm, humor, energy, and kindness. He was generous with his time, talent and resources. Barry was a promise keeper who deeply loved his family and friends. He was often heard saying, "The Best is Yet to Come" and would quote I Corinthians 13 or "Rindercella" to anyone who would listen. Barry wanted to be remembered for leading others to Christ.
Barry is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years, Mandy Asmus, his son Andy Asmus and wife Nicole, his daughter Angela Yang and husband Paul, and his adoring grandchildren Andrew Asmus, Raegan Asmus, Emilee Asmus and Samuel Yang.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of large gatherings.
Donations can be made in Barry's memory to Young Life (www.younglife.com).
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020