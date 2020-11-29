1/1
Edward Bond
1936 - 2020
Edward Allan Bond
June 22, 1936 - November 22, 2020
On June 22nd, 1936, Edward Allan Bond was born to Allan Bond and Emma Paasch Bond in Jamestown, North Dakota. The family moved to the Pacific Northwest and settled in Granite Falls, Washington. Ed grew up there and married his first wife in the 1950s. They had two children, Steven Allan, and Tammie Lee. After their divorce, Ed served a term in the U.S. Army during the Cuban missile crisis era. He met Ruth Neifert in 1963 and they were married in September of 1966. Their two children are Wendalynn Ann Quarve (Bryce) and Kendal Edward Bond.
Ed enjoyed a career as a letter carrier in the U.S. Postal Service, serving in several locations, primarily Wenatchee, Washington. Ed and his wife, Ruth, were living in Nampa, Idaho, when he died on November 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ernie, and his children, Steven Domeny and Tammie Thiersch. He was a caring, affable, Godly man and is missed by many who continue to love him.
Services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Nampa College Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Service
11:00 AM
Nampa College Church of the Nazarene
