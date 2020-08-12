Edward Jack Krajnik
February 28, 1921 - August 7, 2020
Our dad, Edward Jack Krajnik lived life to the fullest. He was still driving at 99 ½ years of age when on July 4th he crashed his golf cart. Serious injuries from that accident led to Ed's death on Friday, August 7, 2020. There will be a viewing and visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8 PM. A private graveside service will precede the Celebration of Life Service at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Lakeview Bible Church, 1010 W. Greenhurst Rd. in Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Edward Jack Krajnik was born February 28, 1921 on a farm near Ord, Nebraska to Fred and Mary Trojan Krajnik. He was the 4th child of a family of 8 children. The family moved from Nebraska to Idaho in 1927. At 18 years old, Ed started farming 80 acres on Karcher Road in Nampa. He met and married a pretty, young farm girl named Orveta Simmons in 1943. After 76 years of marriage, Orveta passed away in November 2019. In 1946, Ed purchased farmland on Lynwood Road in the Dear Flat community. During his forty two years of farming, Ed was not only a volunteer fireman but also served 36 years as Commissioner for the Upper Dear Flat Fire Department. He was a member and Board Director for the Countryman's Club of Nampa, a member of #1389 B.P.O.E., the Gem Sprouts Chapter of the Good Sam Club and a member of Lakeview Bible Church. In 1981, Ed retired from farming. He and Orveta built their dream home on Rim Road in Nampa. Retirement also allowed Ed more time to devote to his passion of restoring old cars. His woodworking hobby also provided many creations we still enjoy today such as small windmills and numerous birdhouses. Building, fixing, repairing was his way of life. His hands were never idle.
Ed is survived by his two children, Lana Grimmett and Gary and Pam Krajnik, all of Nampa. Family get-togethers brought him great joy especially with his grandchildren, Kelly Murrey, Kevin Braithwait, Sara Dixon, Michael Krajnik, Jodie Skaug and Amy Colo. His family also includes 18 great-grandchildren plus 12 great-great-grandchildren. Ed is also survived by a brother, Jerry Krajnik and a sister, Betty Nichols as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Orveta he was also preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters, Lydia, Rosie, Mildred and Alice; a brother, Lynn.
A special thank-you to Graciela Moya, Journeys Hospice and the grandchildren who helped take good care of Dad which allowed him to remain in his home.
Ed was the best ~ a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. His wisdom and unconditional love will be missed.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a favorite charity
