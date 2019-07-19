Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM



Edwardina Ramirez (Eddie) Ramirez


1925 - 2019
Edwardina Ramirez (Eddie) Ramirez Obituary
Edwardina (Eddie) Ramirez J. Ramirez
October 13th, 1925 - January 11, 2019
Edwardina J. Ramirez, former 50 year resident of Nampa, Idaho passed at the age of 93 years old in Bremerton Wash. She and her deceased husband A.B. Ernie Ramirez (1919- 1984) owned and operated Eddie's Beauty Shop and Ernie's Barber Shop for many years. She moved to Bremerton Washington in 1997 to live out her life near her sons Bob & Ted Ramirez. A celebration of her life will be held July 27th at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel at 1pm. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from July 19 to July 21, 2019
