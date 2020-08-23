Edwin Luther Case

January 2, 1946 - August 11, 2020

Edwin Luther Case, 74 years old, a resident of Fox Island, Washington died August 11, 2020.

He was born to Clifford L. Case and Edythe O. Sams on January 2, 1946. Growing up near the banks of the Snake River in Marsing, Idaho, he was born as the second son of five children. As a graduate of Marsing High School Class of 64, he went on to get receive his bachelor's and master's degree at Boise State University.

Edwin was a dedicated husband and father, beloved by his wife Meja Case, his daughter Mia Case, and his son Adam Case. His greatest joy was to spend time with his children, both whom he loved immensely. His children looked to him for guidance and sage wisdom. He wanted to see his children reach their dreams and would go the extra mile to help make it happen.

Over 45 years, Edwin's career as an educator allowed him to live on 3 different continents in diverse countries. He traveled far and wide, living in South Korea, Germany, The Netherland, and the United Kingdom. Working as an educator, he earned the respect of his colleagues with humbleness and a willingness to lend a hand. He was noted to be astute and sharp with the shifting landscape in technology. He was the person in school that colleagues would go to understand new applications and equipment used for classroom learning.

As a retiree he still showed passion for youthful pursuits which included bicycling and motorcycles He found joy in going on long rides and being outdoors.

In addition to his treasured family, Edwin is survived by his brothers Loren of Boise, Carl of Mountain Home and sisters Sara Cornell and Sherri Case of Caldwell. The loss of Edwin L. Case is deeply felt by his loved ones and he'll be sorely missed by family and friends. His memorial service is scheduled to be held September 6th at Fox Island United Church of Christ in Fox Island, Washington.





