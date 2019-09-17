|
Efrain Gonzalez Rodriguez
June 11, 1941 - September 12, 2019
Efrain Gonzalez Rodriguez Sr. 78, of Wilder, Idaho passed away at his home Thursday, September 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 11, 1941 in Salineno, Texas to Higinio and Pomposa Rodriguez.
Efrain worked and traveled for many years in agriculture, his great knowledge in this field gave him many opportunities in his line of work. He was very kind hearted and he made many long lasting friendships through the years. He liked to spend his free time fishing, taking several family trips to Yellowstone to enjoy watching the buffalo and he loved to spend time with his grandchildren whom he loved deeply.
Efrain is survived by his son, Efrain Jr. (Nuno) & (Nanette) Rodriguez; daughters, Rachel Rodriguez, Alicia & (Luis) Gonzales and stepdaughter Maria (Chite) Garica; brothers Alberto & (Camila) Rodriguez, Adrain & (Maria) Rodriguez Sr. and Juan Rodriguez; sisters, Esperanza Pena, Suelema & (Juan) Rodriguez, Elva Rodriguez, Elvira & (Paulino) Lopez, Consuelo Rodriguez, Balbina & (Gilberto Jr.) Prado and Corina & (Jose) Rodriguez as well as fifteen grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed beyond words by all.
The family would like to share memories and greet friends for his viewing which will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Homedale. Services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 27 E. Owyhee, Homedale, ID. The family invites you to come join us in the celebration of Efrain's life at 201 B Ave, Wilder, Idaho. Condolences to the family may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019