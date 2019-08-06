Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Elaine Ingram


1921 - 2019
Elaine Ingram Obituary
Elaine Ladd Ingram, 98, of Caldwell, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at a local care center of natural causes. Funeral service will be held on August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapel, Highway 180 at Delk Drive, Silver City, NM 88061 with interment immediately following the service at the Masonic Cemetery, Cooper Street, S. Silver City, NM. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
