Eleanor Louise Penny
April 5, 1923 - July 25, 2020
Eleanor Louise Bruck Penny passed away July 25, 2020. She was born April 5, 1923, on the family farm in Peru, Illinois. Eleanor was the youngest child of Henry and Bertha Bruck. She was welcomed by her siblings Art, Ethel and Clarence. She was baptized June 10, 1923, at the Peru Lutheran Church. She lived on the family farm until she was five, at which time the family moved to Minnesota and then settled in Idaho. She grew up in the Huston area near Caldwell, was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa in 1937 and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1941. In high school, she fell in love with her neighbor Roger Penny and they were married November 3, 1946, at Zion Lutheran. She and Roger were blessed with two sons, Ron and Gary Penny, and raised them in Nampa.
After high school she attended Link's Business School in Boise and worked for various businesses in Caldwell as a secretary and accountant. She worked for many years at Penny's Accounting and Flahiff's Funeral Chapel. She was also the office manager for the family business, Penny's Nampa Saddlery.
Before her death, she was the oldest living member of Zion Lutheran. Over the years Eleanor was involved with her women's missionary group, holding all offices and always being willing to help and serve any way she could. She especially cherished the times she had in Ladies Aid with her Mother, visiting and speaking German in the church basement over coffee and strudel.
She loved her dear friends in her sorority Beta Sigma Phi. These women were her "sisters" for over 60 years. She and Roger enjoyed many trips to Cascade with these friends cabin hopping, playing pinochle and cruising in their dune buggies.
Her favorite getaway was she and Roger's cabin at West Mountain in Cascade. Many memories were made there with family and friends. She loved sitting on the deck watching her grandkids play in the creek and riding bikes down to the lake. Roger would come home with a slew of trout which Eleanor would fry up and everyone would enjoy.
When Eleanor was retired, she enjoyed living close to family and hosted many family celebrations. She attended countless activities of her grandchildren. She stayed active in church and sorority through all these years.
One of Eleanor's favorite moments was beating anyone at pinochle. She was a card shark! She was always up for a trip. She took several cruises, loved visiting the Oregon coast and going anywhere her Oldsmobile would take her. She never met a stranger and she didn't let the grass grow under her feet.
Eleanor is survived by her sons Ron (Suzanne) and Gary (Sherry) Penny; grandchildren Julie (Todd) Jensen, Scott Penny, Mark Penny, Ryan (Jessica) Penny, Amanda Penny-Madsen, Stefanie (RJ) Hibberd and Tara (Drew) Breese. She leaves behind great grandchildren Paige, Jack and Libby Jensen, Ty and Gracie Penny, Reagann and Hadley Penny, Chase Madsen, Aubree Hibberd and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Ardel Bowen and Rick Bean, both like sons to her, and special friend Shelby Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Penny, her parents, three siblings and infant brother, grandson Andrew Nelson and niece Brenda Bruck Brown.
The family thanks the doctors, staff and especially Tiffany of The Orchards of Cascadia for taking such good care of Mom the last year of her life. If you would like to make a donation in Eleanor's name, she would be honored to support to the Zion Lutheran Memorial Fund or Lutheran Camp Perkins.
Eleanor's service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa, with committal following at Hillcrest Cemetery in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Eleanor always had a positive and fun outlook and was the life of the party. We will miss you dearly, Grandma.