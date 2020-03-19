|
|
Elene Frances Walz Randell
December 14, 1927 - March 14, 2020
Elene Frances Walz Randell, 92, passed away Mar. 14, 2020 at her home. She was born Dec. 14, 1927 in Hansen, Idaho. She attended school in Jerome, Idaho. On Jan. 2, 1945, she married Junior Randell. It was a love match that lasted 72 years until his death in 2017. It is hard to think of her without him. They did everything together. She was a farmer's wife until they moved to Nampa in 1960. She was a scout leader, 4-H leader, and participated in all her kids' activities. A great mother. She remained a 4-H leader for many years after her kids were raised.
In about 1970 or so she became interested in ceramics, and achieved professional status, competing, teaching and even judging ceramic shows across the western states. She made many beautiful things.
She and Junior enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and just doing things together.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many different callings.
She will be greatly missed by her 4 children, Carol Burtlow (Jim), Jane Sorensen (Gary), Tim Randell (Margaret), and Mark Randell (Lauretta), one sister LaVerna Schafer, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 starting at 2:00 pm at Rosedale Memorial Gardens, 840 6th Ave S, Payette, ID 83661. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave S, Nampa, ID 83651. To view her online guestbook or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020