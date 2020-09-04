Elida Ochoa
May 07, 1934 - August 31, 2020
Mom Elida Ochoa was born in Acuña Coahuila, Mexico on May 7, 1934, to Tirso Ochoa and Luciana Frausto, mom went home to be with our Heavenly Father on August 31, 2020 of natural causes. At the age of 14, Elida migrated to Santa Ana, Texas living with her uncle & aunt Alejandro & Teresa Frausto. In 1962 she met her husband Manuel ( Meño) Espinoza. Elida & Manuel soon moved to Oregon where they resided for many years. Elida along with her children moved to Caldwell in 1981, where she lived out the rest of her years.Those who knew mom, knows she enjoyed walking, going dancing with her friends, which she had many. Mom loved going on outings with family & friends, and oh how she loved her grandchildren & great grandchildren, always asking for kisses & hugs, those special memories will live inside of many hearts.Elida is survived by her children Minnie & Tony from Abilene Texas, Richard Espinoza from Boise, Carmen Espinoza from Caldwell, Margie & Jason Dilworth from Nampa, Chayo & Luis Garcia from Caldwell, Manuel Espinoza Jr from Caldwell and Anna & Ruben Ambriz from Boise, 23 grandchildren & 44 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by both her parents, 3 brothers Reyes, Cruz, & Fernando Ochoa, & her husband Manuel. Mom you may rest in paradise now, we'll hold you close in our hearts forever. Services will be at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID as follows, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 viewing from 5-8 pm service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10am with graveside services to follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, Idaho. Memories may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchaple.com