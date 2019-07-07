Elizabeth "Betty" Cembalisty

March 9, 1936 - June 25, 2019

Elizabeth "Betty" Cembalisty, 83, of North Carolina, passed away on June 25, 2019.

She was born to the late James and Mable (Rickert) Callahan in Brandon, VT on March, 9, 1936, the oldest of five children. She would spend most of her life in Brattleboro, VT and graduated from St. Michael's Catholic High School in Brattleboro, VT in 1955, remaining a devoted Catholic all her life.

Betty married Edward Cembalisty in 1957 and resided in Brattleboro until 2001, when they moved to Nampa, ID, and then in March of 2019 to North Carolina. Betty is survived by her husband and two sons: Evan of Princeton, NC and Mark of Boise, ID, her three dear grandsons, Patrick, Edward, and Logan, siblings Sarah Swartzentruber and Michael Callahan, and several nieces and nephews.

Betty devoted her professional life to caring for others, in which everyone could see her passion. After attending the Thompson School of Nursing, she worked at Hillcrest Nursing Home and Eden Park Nursing Home, where patients quickly recognized her devotion, compassion, and the manner in which she brightened the lives of patients, even opening her home to them on holidays.

Later she was employed by Dr. Rene LaPlante as receptionist and assistant until his retirement, remaining at the practice with Dr. Joseph Santry until her retirement. After retirement she volunteered her time to work at St. Vincent's de Paul Thrift Store in Nampa.

Betty was a very involved parent. She was a Cub Scout den mother for both of her boys and involved in any activity they undertook. Betty enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and cake decorating. She was a loving person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the St. Pauls Catholic Church, Nampa. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Pauls Catholic Church, Nampa. Private family burial will be held in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise.