Elizabeth Joan Thomas

May 22, 1937 - April 9, 2019

Elizabeth Joan Thomas (Joan) passed away peacefully at home on 4/9/2019.

Born Elizabeth Joan Klotz to loving parents in Boise, Idaho on 5/22/1937. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Al and Ora Klotz (Boise, ID), and sister Alice Hansen (Seattle, WA). She is survived by her husband James Thomas (Jim), son Richard Thomas (Wickenburg, AZ), daughter Wendi Thomas and partner Suzanne Wood (Tacoma, WA), grandson Dustin Thomas and wife Mellissa (Middleton, ID) and two great-grandsons Travis and Richard Thomas (Middleton, ID). She is also survived by her three sisters Jerry VanHouten (Boise, ID), Sylvia Wood (St. George, UT) and Sandra LaBossier (Indio, CA). Joan and Jim both graduated from Boise High in 1956 and attended Boise Junior College before marrying in 1957. They were high school sweethearts and married for over 61 years. They moved to Seattle, WA in 1958 for James to continue his education at the University of Washington. They moved to Caldwell, ID in 1972 where they have lived since.

Joan struggled with Parkinson's for seventeen years yet handled her health issues with poise and grace. She was known for always putting others first, and she was an excellent caregiver to both of her parents at their ends of life.

She helped James run a successful State Farm agency in Caldwell for nearly thirty years. She was active in the Caldwell International Soroptimist Club where she served as president in 1981/1982 and again in 1996/1997. She was a member of The Poacher's Club of Boise, the final surviving female member. She supported her husband in his community involvement activities with the Caldwell Exchange Club, and she was known for the famous hot mustard she made for the Caldwell Night Rodeo and Little Britches Rodeo concession stands.

Joan was incredibly artistic and creative. Many of her friends have enjoyed something created by Joan, be it tole painting, stained glass creations, needle crafts and beautiful homemade cards. Let's not forget that she was also a great cook.

In retirement Joan and Jim spent many months motor homing throughout the west and in later years enjoyed winters in their home in Tucson, Arizona. Joan was also an accomplished fly fisherman and they met a group of friends every year at Henry's Lake in the Yellowstone area. She was a mean card player and she loved to gamble. Jim still has no idea how much money she won or lost over the years! Joan will always be remembered for her wonderful smile and contagious laugh, and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th at the Caldwell Elk's Lodge. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider donations to in Joan's honor. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary