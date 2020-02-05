|
|
Elizabeth "Bette" Ann Wilkerson Weyand
June 11, 1925 - January 26, 2020
The beloved Elizabeth "Bette" Ann Wilkerson Weyand, 94, of Parma, Idaho, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. The family invites you to attend the memorial services at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8th at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, Idaho, with grandsons Scot Wilkerson and Dr. Sascha Usenko officiating. Burial and final words will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell.
Bette was born beneath the beautiful Wallowa Mountains on June 11th, 1925 as Elizabeth Ann Goebel in Enterprise, Oregon. She was the child of John Killian Goebel and Verna Haney Goebel. She attended Greenleaf Elementary in Greenleaf, Idaho, and subsequently moved to the Dixie area in 1936 and attended high school in Notus, Idaho. Bette served her community as a local business owner and as an EMT first responder. Bette was awarded the EMT of the year in 1985 and 1986 for her excellence in medical services.
Bette was blessed with two loves during her life. She married her first love Rolland Robert Wilkerson on May 19th, 1943, where over their 28-year marriage they had four children; Christina "Tena" Marie Wilkerson, Darryl Lee Wilkerson, Byron Robert Wilkerson, and Roalynn R Wilkerson. Rolland died at the age of 45 on November 1st, 1971 in Boise, Idaho. On February 12th, 1978, Bette married Elmer "Bud" Russell Weyand and they were happily married as Bud and Bette for the next 34 years. Bud died on Wednesday, July 15th, 2012.
Bette was passionate about gardening (thanks for the strawberry jam), painting, ceramics, and all things Green Bay Packers and George Strait.
Bette is survived by her son, Byron Wilkerson and wife Barbara Wilkerson; daughter, Roalynn Pace and husband Robert Pace; and her 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Darryl Lee Wilkerson, daughter Christina "Tena" Marie Mattox, and a grandson Chris Rolland Hirsbrunner.
Pallbearers will be Scot Wilkerson, David Lee Wilkerson, Shawn Pace, Josh Pace, Sascha Usenko.
Memorials may be made to Parma Rural Fire Protection District or P.O. Box 702 Parma ID 83660; or .
Condolences and memories may be shared with Bette's family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020