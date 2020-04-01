|
|
Ellen S. Hagbery Barker
June 13, 1923 - March 21, 2020
Ellen Salome Hagbery Barker, age 96, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Ashley Manor in Baker City, Oregon.
Ellen was born June 13, 1923 at Ashton, Idaho to Bill and Jennie Hagbery of Juniper Mountain and Upper Castle Creek, Owyhee County, Idaho. She attended schools at Upper Castle Creek in a one room schoolhouse, where they rode horseback three miles each day. She also attended school in Grandview, Idaho until 1935 when the family moved to Nevada.
Ellen loved her childhood on the family homestead of Stoneman on Juniper Mountain spending much of her time exploring the countryside with her cousins, Helen and Ruth Hagbery of Nippentuck, Juniper Mountain. She told great stories of entertaining the city kids in ornery pranks that Aunt Musa Hagbery would bring out each summer. She enjoyed watching their pet owl perch on the horns in the cabin and how it would sweep down and grab its dinner after the family had finished. She adored her three older brothers, Leonard, Corwin and Ernest. She told about hiding when the Indians rode through each year. And how her and her mom rode up on a whiskey still once. And how they would get snow from the mountain tops for homemade ice-cream for the 4th of July celebration and what a treat that was! Grandma's rhubarb is still there today, the cabins are gone, one was moved to The Bonny and the others burned down. Mom spoke fondly of the pioneers on Juniper Mountain, Frank & Pidge Avery, Ray Brooks, Neil and Lyle Brace just to name a few.
Ellen worked for the State of Nevada for twenty years residing in Carson City, Nevada. There she met a dear lifelong friend, Maxine (Jaca Rose) Groso. Ellen and her daughter, Bonnie moved to Jordan Valley, Oregon in 1976 where she could be closer to Juniper Mountain. Working at the DeLamar Silver Mine as executive secretary for fifteen years was a great experience, where once again great friendships were made. Moving to Jordan Valley was a pleasing change in her life, small town living with wonderful people was memorable. Sharing times with dear friends like Billie Jean Stanford and Mary Madariaga were cherished.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Wendi Broyles of Longview, Washington and her daughter, Bonnie (Bert) White of Baker City, Oregon. Four beautiful grandchildren, Kaleb (Shannon) White of North Powder, Oregon, Katelyn Moore of Jordan Valley, Oregon, Kelsie White of Jordan Valley, Oregon and Kristopher White of Baker City, Oregon and three adorable great grandchildren, Henry and Evelynn White and Amorita Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Leonard, Corwin and Ernest Hagbery, her sons Dan & Sam Broyles, her infant grandson, Kelly White and a niece, Judy Hagbery.
Graveside Services will be Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Jordan Valley Cemetery, Jordan Valley, Oregon at 1pm. MT
Special and Sincere Thanks to the caregivers at Ashley Manor. Your kindness will forever be remembered.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to; Jordan Valley Lions Hall Building Fund - Jordan Valley, Oregon. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020