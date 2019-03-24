Elvira Archuleta

March 12, 1922 - March 3, 2019

Elvira Sentano Archuleta, 96, of Nampa, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1922 in Chandler, Arizona to Francisco Sentano from Jalisco, Mexico and Porferia Herrara from Mexico City, Mexico. She married Frank Pascua on Feb. 4, 1944 by the justice of the peace in Lordsburg, New Mexico and later that day at the Catholic Church in Phoenix, Arizona. On Nov. 12, 1944 a son, George Pascua was born followed by a son David who passed away four days later.

Elvira worked at Birds Eye Plant in Nampa from 1960 until 1982.

She was married to Mike Archuleta.

She is survived by her son, George Pascua and his wife Linda of Nampa; grandchildren, Sherry Schoen Ford, David Pascua and Bobbi Pascua; great grandchildren, LaChele Smith, Josh Wieting, Whitney Lewis, Kaden Lewis, Bailey Pascua, Cameron Schoen and Jordon Schoen; and her brothers and sisters, Julia, Beatrice, Emillo, Joe and Delia and her daughter Ernestine.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary