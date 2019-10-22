Home

Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
208-322-2998
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Dry Creek Cemetery
Emily "Pepper" Roach


1938 - 2019
Emily "Pepper" Roach Obituary
Emily "Pepper" Jane Roach
September 5, 1938 - October 19, 2019
Emily "Pepper" Jane Roach, passed away at home on October 19th, 2019. Emily was born in Caldwell, Idaho, to Ethel and Otis Bailey. She grew up in Wilder, Idaho. It was there that she met the love of her life, Robert Roach. They were married on April 25th, 1953. They lived in Boise, Idaho, and raised their three children, making friends and memories along the way.
Emily ran her own business, Pepper's Pilot Car for over 50 years. She gave work to a lot of people, and never asked for compensation and that was something she was very proud of. She loved her work and enjoyed the many places she got to see, and friends she made along the way. She enjoyed horses, sewing, her flower gardens, and soups. She once said, "she never met a soup that she didn't like".
Emily was an extremely skilled seamstress. She made all of her own clothes and designed and make many beautiful dresses and outfits for her daughters, granddaughter, and their friends.
She will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Stugart and Otis Bailey; brothers, William Bailey, Othie Bailey, Cloyed Bailey, Jim Bailey, Thomas Bailey and Otis Bailey; sisters, Daisy Bailey, Josephine Farnsworth, Marjorie Gillespy, Sadie Barker, Pearl Simmons, Hazel Anderson, Ann Chriswell, and Mae Miller. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert Roach; daughters, Vicki (Jim) Kibler, Joyce Sundquist; son, Robert Roach Jr., grandchildren, Sara Miller, Chanceler Sundquist, Kevin Roach, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on October 24, 2019, for close family and friends at Dry Creek Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
