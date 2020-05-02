Emmajean K. Roe
February 24, 1928 - April 24, 2020
Emmajean Roe passed away with her family by her side on April 24, 2020.
She was born in February 1928, in the same town of Anita, Iowa. Her years of growing up were spent in Adair, Iowa. She lived on a farm with her parents Clayton and Lilly Dill, her sister, Margaret Hunnicutt, and two brothers, Bud and John Dill.
After graduating from high school in 1945, she moved to Denver, Colorado. She became a payroll clerk for the civil service. She married her husband, Gene Roe, in 1946. They were married for almost 43 years. Together they have five children, Carla (Joe), Philip (Linda), Colleen, Steve, and Brian (Renee). She has 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
As a couple, they owned their own business, a meat packing plant called OKLockers. She became a meat wrapper. During this time, she also took her LPN training and worked at Birds-eye vegetable plant. Her hobbies included playing bingo, painting pictures, crocheting in which she would make dishrags for the whole family each year. She also enjoyed making orange cookies for the grandchildren. The last 13 years of her life were spent in a nursing care facility. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Philip; and brother, John. Her favorite saying was "life goes on".
The interment for Emmajean was held privately on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, in Nampa. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa or charity of choice.
February 24, 1928 - April 24, 2020
Emmajean Roe passed away with her family by her side on April 24, 2020.
She was born in February 1928, in the same town of Anita, Iowa. Her years of growing up were spent in Adair, Iowa. She lived on a farm with her parents Clayton and Lilly Dill, her sister, Margaret Hunnicutt, and two brothers, Bud and John Dill.
After graduating from high school in 1945, she moved to Denver, Colorado. She became a payroll clerk for the civil service. She married her husband, Gene Roe, in 1946. They were married for almost 43 years. Together they have five children, Carla (Joe), Philip (Linda), Colleen, Steve, and Brian (Renee). She has 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
As a couple, they owned their own business, a meat packing plant called OKLockers. She became a meat wrapper. During this time, she also took her LPN training and worked at Birds-eye vegetable plant. Her hobbies included playing bingo, painting pictures, crocheting in which she would make dishrags for the whole family each year. She also enjoyed making orange cookies for the grandchildren. The last 13 years of her life were spent in a nursing care facility. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Philip; and brother, John. Her favorite saying was "life goes on".
The interment for Emmajean was held privately on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, in Nampa. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa or charity of choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 2, 2020.