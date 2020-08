Erasmo Chaves, 65, of Caldwell, died, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home of natural causes. A viewing for friends and family will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 :00 am at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell. Condolences can be given at www.flahiffuneralchapel.com 208-459-0833