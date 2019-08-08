|
|
Eric Smith Hauser
Eric Smith Hauser, 21, of Caldwell, passed away August 5, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an accident.
Eric was born Dec. 12, 1997, in Caldwell, ID, to Dan and Gena Hauser. He was loved by many and lived his life to the fullest. He loved to help others and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Middleton High School in 2016. Eric is survived by his loving family: his parents of Caldwell, siblings: Annalen (Jon) Crossley of Meridian, Christine (Victor) Carretero of Nampa and Cordon Hauser of Caldwell; Grandparents: Melvin and Charlotte Gifford of New Plymouth, Jay and Dian Hauser of Hagerman, ID., numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved aunt Kara Hauser.
Funeral services will be held 11am Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the Middleton 10th Ward Chapel, 23644 Old Hwy 30, Caldwell. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday, Aug. 9 from 6-8pm and also at the church from 10-10:45am on Saturday prior to the service. Burial will be at Middleton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. To read the full obituary go to ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019