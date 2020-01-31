|
|
Ernest James Comstock
04/30/1943 - 01/18/2020
Ernest James Comstock Known to all as Ernie, age 76 died January 18, 2020 surrounded by family. He resided at Golden Valley Estates Senior Community in Buckley WA. Services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent WA on February 14th at 11:00am with a celebration of life afterwards at Cherokee Bay Community Clubhouse, Maple Valley WA.
Born April 30, 1943 in Portland OR to Ansel Dow Comstock and Fern Virginia Brockus Comstock. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Delmer Comstock, Sister Patricia Lacey, Granddaughter Kristina, Grandson Anthony, and daughter-in-law Kristy.
Ernie married Karolyn Ann Cleary on March 1, 1965. They had four beautiful children, daughter Tamara, son Robert, daughter Melody, and son Kris. He had 9 living grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was a graduate of Nampa High School in 1962.
Ernie loved his family dearly. He will be missed by all that truly knew him.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020